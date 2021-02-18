Mario can do everything. He's a jack of all trades, a master of ceremonies, an avid athlete — and after an 18-year break, Mario is back on the green and ready to tee off for a friendly game of golf. Revealed during February's Nintendo Direct, Mario Golf: Super Rush is the latest Mario sports entry and seems like it's shaping up to be much more than just another Mario game for the Nintendo Switch. Here's everything we know about Mario Golf for Super Rush for Nintendo Switch.

What is Mario Golf: Super Rush?

Mario Golf is the latest entry in the Mario sports titles and the next entry in the Mario Golf series, which hasn't seen a new entry since Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour on the Gamecube. Mario Golf games are traditional golf games at their heart, and it seems like Mario Golf: Super Rush is no different. You'll be able to utilize different clubs across courses that utilize various environments and stage hazards. Who knows, maybe a sneaky Piranha Plant might just eat your ball. There's also a scan mode that lets you evaluate terrain to pick the perfect shot. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more New to Mario Golf: Super Rush are several competitive modes that change up the rules of golf in a way that only Mario can. One such mode is Speed Golf, a mode where every player tees off at the same time and rushes to their ball to continue their game. Utilize special moves to knock your opponents out of the way and get to your ball faster. And finally, Mario Golf: Super Rush marks the return of a fully fleshed-out single-player mode. The light RPG elements were a game-changer back in the day when Mario Golf released on the Game Boy Color, and haven't been fully replicated in a 3D Mario Golf until now. Does Mario Golf: Super Rush have a story mode?

Yes, it does! In this story mode, you create your own Mii character and start developing your golf skills, brushing shoulders with some familiar Mario characters. After every match, you earn experience points, which can be used to upgrade your character's Power, Stamina, Speed, Control, and Spin stats. You can also use that Mii in versus play, so be sure to craft a character that suits your playstyle. Is Mario Golf: Super Rush multiplayer?

Mario Golf: Super Rush supports up to four players both locally and online. What characters are included in Mario Golf: Super Rush?

From the trailer, we spotted many of the Mushroom Kingdom's finest. Mario is in, as well as Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Princess Daisy, Wario, Waluigi, Bowser, Donkey Kong, and Toad. There was also a brief mention of King Bob-omb in the eShop listing that has since been removed, so we can expect other characters to appear as well. Mario Tennis: Aces enjoyed a good amount of post-release character DLC, so Mario Golf: Super Rush may do the same. Does Mario Golf: Super Rush support different control schemes?

Mario Golf: Super Rush can be played with a normal controller, as well as with a Joy-Con. It can be played in Handheld Mode and Tabletop Mode too. The game also supports motion controls and will allow you to swing your golf club by using the Joy-Con, Wii Sports style. When does Mario Golf: Super Rush release?

Mario Golf: Super Rush will release on June 25, 2021. You can preorder the game now on the Nintendo eShop for $60. As of this writing, there are no physical editions available to preorder, but that's sure to change soon.