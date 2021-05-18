Mario can do everything. He's a jack of all trades, a master of ceremonies, an avid athlete — and after an 18-year break, Mario is back on the green and ready to tee off for a friendly game of golf. Revealed during February's Nintendo Direct, Mario Golf: Super Rush is the latest Mario sports entry and seems like it's shaping up to be much more than just another Mario game for the Nintendo Switch. Here's everything we know about Mario Golf: Super Rush for Nintendo Switch.

What's new with Mario Golf: Super Rush? Update May 17, 2021: Nintendo released a new overview trailer for Mario Golf: Super Rush

Nintendo dropped a new overview trailer, highlighting new modes and features. What is Mario Golf: Super Rush?

Mario Golf is the latest entry in the Mario sports titles and the next entry in the Mario Golf series, which hasn't seen a new entry since Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour on the Gamecube. Mario Golf games are traditional golf games at their heart, and it seems like Mario Golf: Super Rush is no different. You'll be able to utilize different clubs across courses that utilize various environments and stage hazards. Who knows, maybe a sneaky Piranha Plant might just eat your ball. There's also a scan mode that lets you evaluate terrain to pick the perfect shot. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more New to Mario Golf: Super Rush are several competitive modes that change up the rules of golf in a way that only Mario can. One such mode is Speed Golf, a mode where every player tees off at the same time and rushes to their ball to continue their game. Utilize special moves to knock your opponents out of the way and get to your ball faster. And finally, Mario Golf: Super Rush marks the return of a fully fleshed-out single-player mode. The light RPG elements were a game-changer back in the day when Mario Golf released on the Game Boy Color and haven't been fully replicated in a 3D Mario Golf until now. Does Mario Golf: Super Rush have a story mode?

Yes, it does! In this story mode, you create your own Mii character and start developing your golf skills, brushing shoulders with some familiar Mario characters. After every match, you earn experience points, which can be used to upgrade your character's Power, Stamina, Speed, Control, and Spin stats. You can also use that Mii in versus play, so be sure to craft a character that suits your playstyle. What other modes can we expect from Mario Golf: Super Rush?

In addition to your standard game of Golf, Mario Golf: Super Rush offers two new multiplayer modes — Speed Golf and Battle Golf. In Speed Golf, everyone tees off at once and races to their ball to hit it again. Each character has a special dash move that'll keep them one step ahead of the competition, so long as you have the stamina to spare. You can also use it to steamroll through your opponents. Using a combination of special dashes and special shots, players will fight tooth and nail to make sure they come out on top. Battle Golf is like Speed Golf with special rules set on a single course. In Battle Golf, you must battle for one of nine holes available on the map. The first to three flags wins. Is Mario Golf: Super Rush multiplayer?

Mario Golf: Super Rush supports up to four players both locally and online. What characters are included in Mario Golf: Super Rush?

There will be 16 characters to choose from at launch. The roster includes Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Boo, Donkey Kong, Rosalina, Pauline, Toad, Charging Chuck, and King Bob-Omb. You can also throw your custom Mii into the fray. Mario Tennis: Aces enjoyed a good amount of post-release character DLC, so Mario Golf: Super Rush may do the same. Does Mario Golf: Super Rush support different control schemes?

Mario Golf: Super Rush can be played with a normal controller and a Joy-Con. It can be played in Handheld Mode and Tabletop Mode too. The game also supports motion controls and will allow you to swing your golf club by using the Joy-Con, Wii Sports style. Simple button controls will allow new and seasoned players to join in on the fun. When does Mario Golf: Super Rush release?

Mario Golf: Super Rush will release on June 25, 2021. You can preorder the game now for $60.