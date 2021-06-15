What you need to know
- The Nintendo Direct during the E3 season showcases new and upcoming games.
- A new Mario Party game, Mario Party Superstars, has been announced.
- Mario Party Superstars is set to release on October 29, 2021.
The Nintendo Direct during E3 2021 has been an exciting time for gamers. Fans from around the world look forward to new games that are announced and potentially released.
In the June 2021 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has announced a new Mario Party game for the Nintendo Switch, called Mario Party Superstars. This new game features maps and boards from previous games, in thrilling HD. This is fresh off the heels of Super Mario Party, the last Mario Party game which ended up being quite underwhelming for fans. However, Super Mario Party received an update which allowed players to play board games and multiplayer minigames over the internet.
Fans of the franchise are already wondering whether this will be one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. Mario Party Superstars is set to release on October 29, 2021.
Are you excited for this new game? How many friendships has the Mario Party franchise ruined for you already? Let us know in the comments!
