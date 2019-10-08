Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

When Marriott acquired SPG hotels and brought their rewards program under the Bonvoy program, it had offered new cardholders of its Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card and Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card a limited time 100K points bonus. For anyone who missed that offer and has held out in hopes of its return, Marriott is back. For a limited time, again, you can earn $100,000 in Marriott Bonvoy points with either card if you spend $5000 in the first the 3 months of card ownership. The Points Guy values Marriott Bonvoy points at around $0.80, so this offer equates to about $800 in hotel stays, a solid offer for anyone looking to visit one of Marriott's hotels anytime soon. For anyone looking to earn this bonus and want a personal card, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card is eligible for this offer. This card is great for those who tend to stay at Marriott's 7,000 hotels around the world on personal trips, as the card offers 6X Bonvoy points for each booking. Cardholders also enjoy a Free Night Award every year and Automatic Silver Elite Status to get extra perks during your stay.

Bounding on in Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card Grab 100,000 Bonus Points for a limited time after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. An additional Free Night Award is given to cardholders every year after account anniversary. Outside of that, earn 6X Bonvoy points per $1 spent at Marriott Bonvoy hotels and 2X Bonvoy points for every $1 spent on all other purchases. Cardholders also get Automatic Silver Elite Status each account anniversary year and can make their way to Gold Status when you spend $35,000 on purchases each account year. You also start with 15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year. This card has no foreign transaction fees and a $95 annual fee. See at The Points Guy

If you are looking for a business card, the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card is eligible for this 100K offer. Its annual fee of $125 is quickly justified after that welcome bonus and its stellar rewards and benefits. It goes further with rewards than its consumer-focused counterpart, also offering points on restaurant, gas station, and phone service purchases. Those who spend over $60,000 on the card every year can also earn an additional Free Night Award from Marriott.

Back in business Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card Earn 100,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. Plus, get a 0% intro APR on purchases for 6 months (then a variable 17.49%-26.49%). The offer ends on 10/23/2019. After that, get 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 4x points at U.S. restaurants and U.S. gas stations, and 2x points on all other eligible purchases. Receive 1 Free Night Award every year after your Card account anniversary. Plus, earn an additional Free Night Award after you spend $60K in purchases on your Card in a calendar year. Enjoy complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status with your Card and get to Gold Elite status after making $35,000 in eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year. See at The Points Guy