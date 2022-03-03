Have you ever wanted to add an emoji to a photo and found it way more difficult than it ought to be? That's why you need MaskerAid in your life!

Like all good apps, MaskerAid was created to fix a very specific problem — developer Casey Liss wanted to be able to place emojis over faces and found it wasn't as easy as it could be. The result is MaskerAid, an app that uses machine learning to look at your photo and then work out where faces are. Choose an emoji and the app will use it to cover a face. You can then move it around and resize it as needed, too.

When you load an image with MaskerAid, it will AUTOMATICALLY detect all the faces in that photo, and obscure them with an emoji. Using MaskerAid, it's quick and easy to obscure the faces of children, shy friends, coworkers, or randos that are in your photos.

While the privacy of kids and adults alike is an obvious use for MaskerAid, there are plenty of other reasons to use it. In fact, you can use MaskerAid for almost anything. One suggestion would be to use the app to annotate photos with emojis ready to be posted to Twitter or sent over iMessage. If you have a photo and an emoji in mind, MaskerAid can combine the two.

You can add MaskerAid to your collection of apps for iPhone and iPad now. It's Available for download for free but is limited to a single emoji. Unlocking all emojis is a $2.99 in-app purchase via the App Store and it's a move well worth considering.

You can learn more about MaskerAid and the reasons behind its development in Casey's announcement post, too.