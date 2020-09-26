Many of the world's biggest companies did not reinvent the wheel — they merely built a strong brand. If you would like to follow suit, the All-In-One Digital Branding Certification Bundle provides a comprehensive guide. It includes 10 courses on branding, and you can get it now for just $45.
Whether you are trying to cultivate a personal image or promote your business online, branding skills are invaluable. This bundle introduces the tools and techniques used by branding experts.
Through concise video tutorials, you learn how to build an audience on social media and blog your way to popularity. This includes tips on creating visual posts, writing compelling content, hiring influencers, and measuring your success.
The courses also look at website design and copywriting. You'll discover how to build sites that drive sales, with no coding skills required.
All the training comes from top online instructors, who have thousands of positive reviews between them. You would normally pay $1,094 for this education, but you can get the All-In-One Digital Branding Certification Bundle today for just $45.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
FAQ: TikTok & WeChat ban — why it’s happening and what it means for you
Are TikTok and WeChat really being banned? When does all of this take effect? Will I still be able to use these apps? All this and more answered in our FAQ regarding the latest U.S. orders.
Here's everything we know about the iPhone 12 so far
With the iPhone 12 reportedly just weeks away, here's everything we currently know about Apple's next flagship lineup!
Here's where to find all 120 Stars in Super Mario 64
There are hundreds of Stars hidden around and throughout Princess Peach's castle in Super Mario 64. Here's where you'll find them all.
All the Nintendo Switch accessories for Animal Crossing fans
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally out on Nintendo Switch. Go all out with your Animal Crossing love with these adorable-themed accessories.