When we use terms like upgrade and optimization, they normally refer to technology. But what if you could enhance your mind in the same way? It turns out that you can. The Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle shows you how, with four courses from an expert in mind hacks and accelerated learning. You can pick up the training now for just $21.99.

The human brain is much like a powerful supercomputer. And, like a computer, you sometimes need to tweak the settings to unleash maximum performance. This training helps you do just that, through 14 hours of thought-provoking content.

Course one focuses on 12 fundamental thinking skills that can be applied to any mental task. Course two focuses on creative thinking and ingenuity, with a range of techniques to spark your imagination. This track is rated at 4.5 stars from over 14,000 student reviews.

Course three helps you understand 15 secret mini languages of daily life. These include body language, computer code, logic, fashion, and more. The final course focuses on mental math, helping you reveal insights hidden in figures. All four courses come from Timothy Kenny, the author of "Accelerated Learning for Entrepreneurs".

You would normally pay $796 for this training, but you can grab the bundle now for just $21.99.

Prices subject to change

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.