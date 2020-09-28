Whether you want to build a business or start a new career, marketing skills are highly valuable. The Digital Marketing Foundations 101 Bundle helps you master the latest strategies, with 10 beginner-friendly courses for just $59.99.
From publishing content to setting up video ads, there are countless ways to reach customers online. The key is knowing how and when to use each strategy. People who figure out the perfect formula can make big money, even without creating their own products.
This bundle looks at all the most important digital marketing channels, with 49 hours of hands-on training. Through video tutorials, you learn how to create digital ads, write addictive emails, and design websites that convert.
The training also looks at social media marketing, and you discover how to measure the results of your efforts through Google Analytics.
All these courses come from Boot Camp Digital, a company founded by a digital marketing expert who has worked with Nike, Google, P&G, and other top brands.
It's worth $1,990 in total, but you can get the bundle now for just $59.99.
