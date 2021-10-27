MG20 Master & Dynamic Gaming headsetSource: Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic, maker of some of the best true wireless earbuds and wireless headphones for devices like iPhone 13 and beyond, has this week unveiled a new gaming headset.

M&D's new MG20 wireless gaming headphones are made from magnesium, leather, and Alcantara. They feature a detachable boom microphone, 50mm Beryllium drivers, and 7.1 Surround Sound. CEO Jonathan Levine said "We knew the time was right to create a luxury gaming headset, and our goal with the MG20 was to deliver the exceptional sound and design that Master & Dynamic is known for. The MG20 will satisfy both the professional and recreational gamer looking for technical performance, sophisticated style and high quality materials."

The MG20 headset is powered by Qualcomm's aptX HD technology and aptX Low-Latency for mobile gaming. The headset can also be tinkered with using M&D's Connect app that features equalizer presets to let users choose between sound profiles. As noted they have a detachable boom microphone and an additional onboard mic for on-the-go use.

The MG20 comes with a pretty great 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, as well as on-head detection to save battery life once you stop using them.

Primarily designed as a gaming headset for PlayStation and PC, they come with a USB-A adapter and have seamless switching between devices without the need to repair. They can also be used with Xbox using a 3.5mm adapter and the controller. However, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 they can be used with any Bluetooth compatible device, and so also double as a stellar wireless pair of headphones for any devices including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. I've been using the MG20 headset for a little while now and can happily report that it is a fantastic bit of kit and sounds really tremendous.

The MG20 will be available for purchase from M&D from November 16 at masteranddynamic.com for the price of $449/€449/£429.

