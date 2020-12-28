Source: StackCommerce
With e-commerce booming and more startups launching every day, web coding skills are in demand. The Ultimate 2021 Web Developer & Designer Super Bundle helps you launch a new career, with 39 hours of hands-on training for only $34.99.
Even in the current economy, there are thousands of jobs open in web development. Knowing how to code is also a major advantage if you want to build your own online business or find a job in marketing.
This collection of 14 courses helps you become an expert in web development and design. Through hands-on video tutorials, you discover how to craft powerful websites, web apps, and games from scratch.
Along the way, you get started with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. You don't need any previous experience, as the courses start with the fundamentals.
As you pick up knowledge, you can try your hand at a variety of projects. These help you gain real-world experience, and you can add them to your portfolio.
The training is worth $1,886 all told, but you can pick up this bundle today for just $34.99 with lifetime access included.
