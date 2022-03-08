Apple Mac Studio Studio Display Lifestyle 01Source: Apple

  • Apple announced the new Mac Studio earlier today.
  • A maxed-out M1 Ultra Mac Studio will cost $7,999.
  • You can order your Mac Studio today with deliveries taking place next week.

Apple announced its Mac Studio earlier today and just as the rumors had suggested, it didn't disappoint. Not only does it look stunning but it also comes with a fancy new chip inside, too.

That new /apple silicon is undoubtedly the star of the show, of course. The new M1 Ultra is super-fast, super-cool and, predictably, super-costly. In fact, while the base model Mac Studio with an M1 Pro costs just $1,999, those wanting to max out their M1 Ultra rig will have to spend $7,999 to do so. But they'll get one hell of a Mac if they do.

  • Apple M1 Ultra with 20 CPU cores, 64 GPU cores, and 32 Neural Engine Cores.
  • 128GB of unified memory.
  • 8TB of super-fast SSD storage.

No, you don't get a mouse or a keyboard. And you don't get that fancy new Studio Display that we're all lusting over, either. But what you do get is the best Mac Apple is going to sell you right now and that's a big deal. Forget the $50,000 Mac Pro — this is the machine that creatives and developers want right now.

