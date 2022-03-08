Apple announced its Mac Studio earlier today and just as the rumors had suggested, it didn't disappoint. Not only does it look stunning but it also comes with a fancy new chip inside, too.

That new /apple silicon is undoubtedly the star of the show, of course. The new M1 Ultra is super-fast, super-cool and, predictably, super-costly. In fact, while the base model Mac Studio with an M1 Pro costs just $1,999, those wanting to max out their M1 Ultra rig will have to spend $7,999 to do so. But they'll get one hell of a Mac if they do.

Read these specs and weep.