Warner Bros. has become the latest studio to publicly embrace artificial intelligence.

The movie division has signed a deal with Cinelytic to use the latter's AI-driven project management system that was launched last year.

Under the new deal, Warners will leverage the system's comprehensive data and predictive analytics to guide decision-making at the greenlight stage. The integrated online platform can assess the value of a star in any territory and how much a film is expected to make in theaters and on other ancillary streams.