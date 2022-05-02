Researchers at the Mayo Clinic developed an algorithm that, using the ECG from an Apple Watch, could identify patients with a weak heart pump.

In a post on the Mayo Clinic website, researchers announced the results of the study which was also presented at the Heart Rhythm Society conference on Sunday, May 1.

Paul Friedman, M.D., chair of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, said that researchers were able to use AI and the ECG signal from the Apple Watch rather than "an expensive, sophisticated imaging test, such as an echocardiogram, CT scan or MRI."

"Left ventricular dysfunction — a weak heart pump — afflicts 2% to 3% of people globally and up to 9% of people over age 60. It may have no symptoms, or be associated with shortness of breath, leg swelling or racing heart beats. What is important is that once we know a weak heart pump is present, there are many lifesaving and symptom-preventing treatments available. It is absolutely remarkable that AI transforms a consumer watch ECG signal into a detector of this condition, which would normally require an expensive, sophisticated imaging test, such as an echocardiogram, CT scan or MRI."

You can watch Dr. Paul Friedman discuss the technology on YouTube below: