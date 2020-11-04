If you want to stay mentally sharp as the years pass, it's important to keep using your mind. CogniFit helps you track and train your cognitive skills, and you can currently get a 12-month Premium subscription for just $49.99.
The effects of time on your body are quite easy to see. But what about your brain? You might not notice a slow deterioration in your thinking abilities over time.
Using a range of tasks and games, CogniFit monitors changes to your mind. Based on the latest neuroscience research, the app looks at 23 different cognitive skills.
You can then strengthen any area through mental exercises. This could be concentration, coordination, memory, perception, or reasoning. The training is also personalized, based on preferences and your age.
Using CogniFit every day is a great way to maintain mental sharpness. Users agree — the app is rated at 4.4 stars on Android and iOS.
One year of Premium access is worth $119, but you can get your subscription today for $49.99.
