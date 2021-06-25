Memojis in iOS 15 beta 2 now have some cool new clothing options

Apple announced that iOS 15 would allow users to change what their Memoji is wearing and that feature is now live in iOS 15 beta 2.

Available to developers only right now, the update is being tested across the internet which is why we're now seeing what beta 2 has to offer. Alongside improvements like the new iCloud beta backup feature, the addition of new Memoji clothing makes for a big bump over beta 1.

Changing a Memoji's clothing style is easy and users can not only pick a new type of clothing, but also the primary, secondary, and tertiary colors. You're sure to be able to find the perfect outfit for your little avatar.

iOS 15 beta 2 allowing clothing on Memoji pic.twitter.com/Cfc3p75Kpp — stephen Kane 🎧 (@Jones_Kanes) June 25, 2021

新しいiOS 15のベータ版でMemojiの洋服のオプションが追加されてスーツが着れるようになったから自分の顔でルパンファミリー作れるようになった😍 pic.twitter.com/vQDoSaL0hf — NOB NUKUI | THE GUILD (@NobtakaJP) June 25, 2021

Apple announced iOS 15 during its annual WWDC event earlier this month with the update now in developer beta form. We just saw the arrival of beta 2, with Apple likely to release a new beta every couple of weeks until it's ready – likely in mid-September.

Apple is set to make iOS 15 available to the world this fall with a public beta expected to kick off next month. The update will work with a whole host of iPhones including iPhone 12 Pro Max – the best iPhone Apple currently makes. At least until iPhone 13 rolls around this September!