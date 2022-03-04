What you need to know
- Menu Plan is a meal planner for your iPhone and iPad.
- Plan meals seven days in advance and track their ingredients.
- Meal Plan will help create a shopping list when you need it.
If you've ever wondered what you should have to eat for dinner and realized you don't have anything in, you're probably going to like Menu Plan — an iPhone and iPad app that helps you create a menu plan, manage recipes, and figure out what you need to buy from the store.
Planning meals is something that many of us know is something we should be doing but can't quite get to grips with. Menu Plan, available in the App Store, is here to help. No more forgetting what you were going to eat or ending up eating the same thing three days in a row!
Whatever your dietary choices, eating a varied and balanced diet is good for you. It's easy to forget what you cooked last week but with Menu Plan each recipe you cook is stored, with a color associated to its food group; add the missing food types, and build your balanced diet. Your weekly calendar displays how balanced your plan is.
Menu Plan lets you see a seven-day view of your menu and you can import the recipes you need from the web. From there, it's just a case of deciding what to eat one which day and then buying all the ingredients. Menu Plan helps there as well, generating grocery lists for the next seven days.
Whether you're a seasoned meal planner or just want to see if it's right for you, give Menu Plan a try. You can download it from the App Store for free right now. You'll be able to insert up to seven recipes and then unlock all features with the in-app purchase.
