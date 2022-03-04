If you've ever wondered what you should have to eat for dinner and realized you don't have anything in, you're probably going to like Menu Plan — an iPhone and iPad app that helps you create a menu plan, manage recipes, and figure out what you need to buy from the store.

Planning meals is something that many of us know is something we should be doing but can't quite get to grips with. Menu Plan, available in the App Store, is here to help. No more forgetting what you were going to eat or ending up eating the same thing three days in a row!