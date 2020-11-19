Meross has announced the release of another HomeKit-enabled accessory on Thursday, the Meross MSL320HK LED Strip Light . The latest HomeKit accessory from Meross is an affordable hub-free light strip that supports over 16 million of colors, dimming, and convenient app and voice controls.

For the launch, the Meross LED Strip Light is being sold in packs of two, each spanning just over 16-feet in length. Like other smart light strips on the market, the MSL320HK can be trimmed to accommodate any need, and it attaches to most surfaces via peel-and-stick tape.

The 12W indoor light strip supports the industry standard of 16 million different colors and shades of white. The light strip also supports white color temperature adjustments between 2700K-6500K; however, Meross is warning that Apple's Home app doesn't work with this feature as of yet.

The Meross LED Strip Light connects to home networks via 2.4ghz Wi-Fi without the need for a separate hub or gateway. The light strip works with Apple's HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant as well as the Meross app, available on both iOS and Android. Smart controls include color and brightness adjustments, schedules, scenes, and automation with Meross accessories or with other devices through HomeKit.

The Meross MSL320HK LED Strip Light is available now through Amazon in the United States and Germany at a retail price of $49.99 US. Complete specifications and additional information about the light strip can be found at meross.com.