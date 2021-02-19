After a wave of HomeKit-enabled product releases last year, Meross appears to have dropped its first HomeKit accessory of 2021 on Friday, the Smart Baby Night Light. As its name suggests, the newest accessory is tailored for the nursery with smart lighting controls and "soothing sounds".

The latest HomeKit release appears to be an upgraded version of the Meross Cherub Baby Machine which only supported Alexa and the Google Assistant previously. Despite combining a sound machine and smart colorful lighting into one, the new night light is incredibly compact with a footprint of just 4.5 x 4.5 x 4.3 inches, and sports on-device controls with a unique knob on top that adjusts brightness levels with a spin.

Amazon's listing for the HomeKit version doesn't list exact specifications for some key features, however, the previous model was rated at 200 lumens peak brightness, offered 2700-6500K RGB lighting, and featured sound levels between 65-85 decibels. The night light includes a total of 11 unique sounds, including a lullaby, rain, thunderstorm, fan, white noise, and ocean waves.

Just like previous Meross products, the new night light connects directly to home networks via 2.4ghz Wi-Fi without the need for a hub, and it should pair right out of the box with the Home app — at least for lighting. Since HomeKit doesn't have a category for sound machines currently, audio controls will most likely be limited to the Meross app.

The Meross Smart Baby Night Light is available now at Amazon for $59.99 with Prime shipping available. However, as we have seen with other previous Meross HomeKit product launches, the company is currently offering a discount for the latest accessory which takes an additional 20% off when you clip the coupon on the Amazon listing.