Grab the Meross smart table lamp on sale for $26.99 when you apply the code OQTQBMTA during checkout. That brings it down from a street price of $45, and this lamp fluctuates in price between $40 and $50. The coupon code brings it down to one of the best prices we've seen.

Meross has really made a name for itself in the budget smart home market. We originally discovered the budget smart garage door opener that continues to be a hugely popular item, but the company is growing with newer and better items every day.

All the colors Meross dimmable multi-color Wi-Fi smart table lamp The intuitive touch controls on top let you change the color, adjust the brightness, and turn it on or off. Also works with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for voice control. Includes several levels of tunable white and 16 million colors. $26.99 $45.00 $18 off See at Amazon With coupon: OQTQBMTA

This is a great little smart lamp designed to sit on your nightstand or anywhere else around the house. It can be tuned to multiple different types of white from 2700K warm white to 6500K cold white. You can also choose from more than 16 million colors, changing the lamp from white to blue to red and back again. Choose some cool energizing colors or warm relaxing light. Get the mood just right no matter what you're doing. The lamp is dimmable as well so you can find the right color and then pick just how bright you want it.

You can of course adjust all of this from a free app. The app also gives you the ability to set schedules, timers, and countdowns. Get the lamp to turn on or off automatically with specific routines. Create a sunrise in the morning or have the lamp turn on when you get home at night. You can control it from anywhere as long as its connected to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

In addition to app control, the Meross smart lamp also works with your existing smart home network. Apple HomeKit and Siri can even change the color based solely on color temperature. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant as well.