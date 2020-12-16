We reviewed the earlier model of the Meshforce Mesh WiFi System and gave it four out of five stars. Writer Jaclyn Kilani's bottom line:

For anyone whose original internet modem is not providing coverage across the entire home, the MeshForce Wi-Fi System creates a reliable mesh network to amplify signal into every corner of the house. If you have an M3 mesh point for every 1,000 sq. ft. of space, there will be no more dead zones, even in those rooms that are furthest from the modem. Although I came across the occasional signal loss after a power outage, it turned out to be an easy fix that didn't cause any great complications. Overall there were very few cons to using the MeshForce app, only a stronger internet connection in my bedroom and game room, which is exactly the solution I needed.

The new, upgraded model blankets your home in Wi-Fi even better. From Meshforce's description:

Tri-Band Powerful WiFi: Carry more devices, automatically connects to the fastest and least-crowded network, keep high performance even in high Internet traffic use case.

Expandable WiFi, No Dead Spots: 1 Pack covers up to 2000 square feet and 3 Pack covers up to 6000 square feet; Support up to 6 mesh points to fit any homes.

Set up in Minutes: The 'My Mesh ' App guides you through setup, simply name your network and set a password. Complete setup with a few taps in minutes.

Manage WiFi from Anywhere: Control your home WiFi from the palm of your hand with the app, easily check WiFi status while working and traveling.

Escort Your Smart Home: Advanced security protocol and built-in firewall, efficiently keep your personal information in private.

Additional features include: