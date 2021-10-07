What you need to know
- Viber users can now create messages that disappear, even in group chats.
- The feature is rolling out to iPhone users now.
Cross-platform messaging app Viber has announced that it is making disappearing messages available in group chats starting today. The feature was previously only an option for one-on-one chats.
The move is one that other companies like WhatsApp have been keen to make, allowing people to send messages that disappear after a set amount of time. In the case of Viber, people will be able to choose from just 10 seconds all the way up to a whole day before their messages go poof.
Depending on the phone you and other people in your group are using, forwarding, copying, and taking a screenshot of messages will be completely disabled. On iPhones however, people will just get a notification when a screenshot is taken.
With the expanded functionality, Viber users can set messages in a group chat to disappear 10 seconds, one minute, one hour, or one day after being read, offering more options than with the disappearing message features of other apps. On devices using Android 6 or newer, Viber will completely disable forwarding, copying, or taking a screenshot of a message when the disappearing option is activated. For earlier versions of Android and all iOS users, group chat members will be automatically notified if any member takes a screenshot of a message set to disappear. The feature can be applied to any type of message, including photos and stickers.
All Viber personal and group chats are already end-to-end encrypted, making it one of the best iPhone options for people who want to be able to send secure messages to people on other devices — including Android.
Viber is available for download in the App Store now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Feel good carrying your Macbook with the Incase Travel Pack
It's not always easy to find just the right laptop bag for travel, but the Incase Travel Pack is one you should consider with its many thoughtful features. It's made from recycled polyester, so you can feel good about carrying it.
Apple wants CarPlay to control A/C, interact with car instruments, and more
Apple wants to improve the abilities of CarPlay, but it'll need carmakers to be on board with it all first.
In-app purchase alternative from Paddle will see apps rejected, says expert
Thursday saw the release of a touted in-app purchase alternative from revenue company Paddle, however, one legal expert says using the system will see developers' apps rejected by Apple.
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.