With so many businesses setting up online, cloud computing skills have never been so in demand. The Complete Microsoft Azure eBook & Video Course Bundle helps you master one of the most popular platforms, and you can get it today for only $29.99.

Whether you're an aspiring engineer or a tech-savvy business owner, learning about cloud computing is a smart move. But which platform should you study?

With 48% growth in the past quarter, Microsoft Azure is definitely on the up. With 15 hours of video tutorials and six engaging reads, this bundle helps you learn the platform inside out.

Along the way, you discover how to implement solutions, manage cloud apps, configure networks, and handle access management. The training also shows you how to modernize web apps with Node.js, use Powershell with Azure, and tackle everyday DevOps tasks.

Your team of instructors includes 25-year IT veteran, Thomas Mitchell, and Microsoft Azure MVP, Sjoukje Zaal.

You would normally pay $705 for this content, but you can get lifetime access today for only $29.99.

Prices subject to change