Microsoft says that it's working to have OneDrive run natively on Apple silicon "later this year" in a new blog post that also confirmed a much-requested feature is in the works – Known Folder Move.

Support for M1-powered Macs is something users have been asking for and Microsoft says that it's been listening to those requests. OneDrive will no longer need Rosetta 2 by the end of the year.

We are thrilled to announce that later this year, we will be updating OneDrive for Mac to run natively on M1-powered Macs. This means that OneDrive will take full advantage of the performance improvements on M1, making you even more productive on the latest iMac, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

The same blog post also saw Microsoft confirm that KNown Folder Move (KFM) is coming to macOS for the first time, allowing users to redirect their Desktop, Documents, and Pictures folders to OneDrive. It'll mean that users will be able to have those folders appear in OneDrive and across multiple machines, always in sync.

This means that people using OneDrive on the latest version of macOS can continue using folders they're familiar with to do their daily work and be assured that their data is backed up and secure.

There's no hard date for any of those, however. Microsoft just says that it'll come later this year which leaves it a solid six months to work with.

