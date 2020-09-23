What you need to know
- Apple's iPad Pro is due to get a big display upgrade very soon.
- Ming-Chi Kuo has reiterated that shipments of mini-LED displays for the device will begin in Q4 of 2020.
- A new iPad Pro with the technology has been pegged for a launch either later this year, or early 2021.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reiterated previous reports that Apple's new iPad Pro will receive a huge display boost thanks to mini-LED technology, perhaps as early as this year.
In a research note seen by iMore, Kuo said that new mini-LED displays will begin mass production in Q4 of 2020 and that it is expected this display will feature in the new iPad Pro.
Kuo notes that the competition between Apple and other vendors is ramping up, and is now a war of economies of scale and cost, rather than technological development. He also notes that Apple has the highest bargaining power over suppliers and that there is likely to be a "fierce" price war between Apple and other competing companies next year.
Rumors are rife that a new iPad Pro is on the way, and the device is expected to debut a new A14X chip, 5G, and a mini-LED display.
Whilst some reports put the launch in the first half of next year, Other reports have said that it could launch as early as Q4 of this year, putting a potential launch just around the corner.
The iPad Pro already boasts one of Apple's best mobile displays than to 120Hz ProMotion technology. Mini-LED could elevate the device even further by providing better contrast ratios and brightness, deeper blacks and better power-efficiency, and less degradation over time. The tech is also physically smaller, which could reduce the device's form factor or leave room for other technology and components.
Just this week, another Kuo report suggested that shipments of mini-LED displays in both a new iPad Pro and some new Macs would begin next year.
