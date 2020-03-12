What you need to know
- Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says new MacBooks are on the way.
- They'll feature Apple's new Magic keyboard for MacBook.
- They're expected to arrive in the second quarter of 2020.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that new MacBooks featuring Apple's Magic keyboard for MacBook will arrive in Q2 of 2020.
As reported by MacRumors:
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020, according to a new research note today from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors.
Kuo did not comment on the size of the new MacBook Pro, but he is presumably referring to the 14-inch model that he has previously mentioned given that the 16-inch MacBook Pro was only released four months ago. The new 14-inch model would likely replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which would be discontinued.
Apple ditched the controversial butterfly mechanism in the 16-inch MacBook Pro release back in November.
Apple's website describes the new keyboard stating:
The 16-inch MacBook Pro takes workflow efficiency to a new level. The new Magic Keyboard features a refined scissor mechanism with 1mm travel for a responsive, comfortable and quiet typing experience. The Touch Bar puts powerful shortcuts front and centre, and Touch ID provides fast authentication. A dedicated Escape key allows quick switching between modes and views. And the inverted "T" arrow keys enable fluid navigation whether you're flying through lines of code, navigating spreadsheets or gaming.
Apple is expected to bring its updated keyboard to more MacBook models later this year, Ming-Chi Kuo's latest report seems to suggest they may only be a couple of months away.
There is no indication from the report as to the size of new upcoming models, however, it has also been purported that Apple plans to release a 14-inch MacBook, upgrading the 13-inch variant in the same way it moved from 15 to 16 inches last year.
Stealing from an Apple Store is so easy people are doing it time and again
Apple Stores are seen as an easy target by thieves, with at least one man in New York arrested twice for stealing from two stores in two years.
All 17 Italian Apple Stores are now closed through next week
We knew that Apple Stores would close in Italy this weekend. But now they're closed from tomorrow, too.
Ring Doorbell 3, Doorbell 3 Plus coming April 8, pre-orders available now
Ring has just announced four brand new products including its new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus.
Keep thieves' hands off your MacBook with a reliable laptop lock
Deter potential MacBook thieves with one of these locks on your MacBook.