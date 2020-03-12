Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that new MacBooks featuring Apple's Magic keyboard for MacBook will arrive in Q2 of 2020.

As reported by MacRumors:

Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020, according to a new research note today from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors. Kuo did not comment on the size of the new MacBook Pro, but he is presumably referring to the 14-inch model that he has previously mentioned given that the 16-inch MacBook Pro was only released four months ago. The new 14-inch model would likely replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which would be discontinued.

Apple ditched the controversial butterfly mechanism in the 16-inch MacBook Pro release back in November.

Apple's website describes the new keyboard stating:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro takes workflow efficiency to a new level. The new Magic Keyboard features a refined scissor mechanism with 1mm travel for a responsive, comfortable and quiet typing experience. The Touch Bar puts powerful shortcuts front and centre, and Touch ID provides fast authentication. A dedicated Escape key allows quick switching between modes and views. And the inverted "T" arrow keys enable fluid navigation whether you're flying through lines of code, navigating spreadsheets or gaming.

Apple is expected to bring its updated keyboard to more MacBook models later this year, Ming-Chi Kuo's latest report seems to suggest they may only be a couple of months away.

There is no indication from the report as to the size of new upcoming models, however, it has also been purported that Apple plans to release a 14-inch MacBook, upgrading the 13-inch variant in the same way it moved from 15 to 16 inches last year.