The latest prediction comes from a research note for TF International Securities, according to a report from MacRumors:

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that Apple's new MacBook with scissor keyboard may be released in Mid 2020.

Apple plans to introduce a new MacBook model with a scissor switch keyboard in the late second quarter or early third quarter of 2020, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting the notebook could be announced at either WWDC in June or with a press release in July next year... In a research note today for TF International Securities, seen by MacRumors, Kuo said Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron will be the primary supplier of parts for the scissor switch keyboards in 2020.

As the report notes, it's unclear whether this has any bearing or reference to the highly touted rumors of a 16-inch MacBook Pro, which had previously been pegged for release in fall 2019. (Even as early as this week) According to a previous report, Kuo had predicted that Apple would launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro in fall 2019 with a scissor keyboard mechanism, eschewing the love-or-hate- butterfly mechanism of current MacBook offerings. He also predicted that Apple's refreshed MacBooks in 2020 would follow suit and also feature scissor keyboards.

The latest note could possibly refer to the refreshed lineup of MacBooks that will follow next year, with Kuo now suggesting a release in June or July, possibly at WWDC. It remains unclear whether Apple is planning to release a 16-inch Macbook any time soon.