Apple caused quite the stir last year when it killed off the ability to easily print photo books right from within the Mac Photos app. If you used that feature you're likely missing it pretty hard, but don't worry. The company that made those photo books now has an iPhone and iPad app.

The company in question is RR Donnelley, and it announced its intention to go out on its own when Apple pulled the plug. It also said that it would be making a Motif Photos app extension for Mac that would do the same job as the Photos integration, and that was fine. But what's even better is the new iPhone and iPad app.

Motif actualy launched on the App Store last month with no fanfare whatsoever. Now RR Donnelley is ready to tell the world, sharing a press release that was picked up by the folks at 9to5Mac