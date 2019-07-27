You won't find blankets and mugs on Mixbook. What you will find is photo prints, wall art, calendars, and a particularly deep selection of photo books and cards. Quality seems to be Mixbook's priority, over price and selection. But the site could definitely be smoother.

Two products in one Mixbook Photo Printing: Features

The experience of placing an order on Mixbooks was not the worst and not the best. I ordered three 4x6 prints, an 8x10 print, a 20x30 print, one card (no minimum order), and an 8.5x8.5 photo book. Mixbooks apparently doesn't offer wallet-sized prints. All of the professional engagement photos you see in my order were taken by JMS Imagery.

It took me a long time to place my order. Sometimes the site allowed me to use photos I'd uploaded already and sometimes it did not. There were constant pop-ups asking me to rate my experience after I created each item. Ordering the photo book, in particular, was confusing at times. The way it's set up, it's not always easy to find the cheapest options. I prefer when the prices are listed upfront and you can just pick the price point you want and go from there, adding upgrades if needed. But I powered through, and I was extremely happy with my order overall.

Mixbook does not offer a huge selection of photo products; there are no water bottles or pillows or phone cases or anything like that. What they do offer is prints, wall decor, calendars, cards, and photo books. Their selection of cards and especially books is particularly large; you could order wedding invitations, wedding albums, and school yearbooks. I suppose the first clue that they delve so deeply into the photo book realm is in the name Mixbook.

Mixbook excels in its selection and quality of photo books and cards.

There was just one weird thing about my order. I've ordered quite a few of these 20x30 poster-sized prints. Most of them come rolled in a tube, which means the edges are rolled up, but with time and weight on the corners, they eventually settle down. Now I'm sure this poster will too, but I placed books on the corners overnight and as soon as I removed them, the poster curled back into a tube shape. In order to get a photograph of it for this story, I had to put wine glasses on the corners. Otherwise, the packaging was good and everything arrived undamaged.

Anyway, the big print itself is top-notch, as are the rest of the prints, including the black and white photos. The book I worked so hard to make is fabulous. My absolute favorite thing about the order is the card. Unlike many online photo printing services, there is no minimum card order, so you can order a single one. The price goes down as you order more, but even the single card wasn't terribly expensive. The card is printed on card stock as opposed to photo paper, so both sides can be printed. Mixbook's cards have no logo on the back, which is not an easy feature to find. My card came with four plain white paper envelopes; I guess Mixbook is not very confident in my ability to address an envelope without messing it up so they gave me lots of spares.

As I've mentioned, Mixbook's prices aren't the lowest, but there are always promo codes and deals available. Shipping is not free, and it is not cheap.