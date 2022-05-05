What you need to know
- TikTok has announced Pulse, a new ad program with revenue sharing.
- A 50-50 revenue split will allow creators to earn money, but only those with at least 100,000 followers.
- Only the top 4% of TikTok videos will be served ads.
TikTok has announced a new ad program called Pulse that will allow brands to put ads alongside the most popular videos on the platform. That's good news for creators, because it'll mean that they earn a cool 50% of TikTok Pulse ad revenue.
But there's a catch — TikTok says that the new program will only be available to creators with at least 100,000 followers and even then ads will only be placed alongside "the top 4% of all videos on TikTok." That bombshell came via a blog post, with the revenue split only being outed via a comment to The Verge.
To help brands be on the pulse of entertainment and culture on TikTok, we're excited to introduce TikTok Pulse, a new contextual advertising solution that lets advertisers place their brand next to the top content in the For You Feed. TikTok Pulse is designed to give brands the tools and controls to be a part of these everyday moments and trends that engage the community.
TikTok says that Pulse will offer 12 different categories for brands to place ads next to including gaming, cooking, fashion, and more. That should ensure that ads for cooking equipment isn't appearing alongside the latest Elden Ring speed run, for example.
All of this will apparently kick off in June, but again only for some users — those in the United States will be available to take advantage of TikTok Pulse initially. Additional countries will come online this fall.
TikTok has become one of the best iPhone apps for sharing and watching video-based content and it's given creators a new way to get paid. TikTok pulse will be another avenue, but only for those at the very top of the game.
