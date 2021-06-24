What you need to know
- Monster Hunter Rise is an action-packed adventure where players take on colossal beasts.
- The game has been supported continuously since launch with new quests and content.
- The latest 3.1.0 update has gone live with new content and bug fixes.
Capcom has announced in their latest blog post that the latest update for Monster Hunter Rise, the 3.1.0 update, is now live on the Nintendo Switch. While the majority of the update is comprised of bug fixes to improve user performance, some new quests and rewards are now available.
These new event quests will be available every week and come with new rewards, such as layered armor, new gestures and sticker sets. To receive them, update your game and speak to Senri the Mailman in the Kamura Village square and select "Add-on content".
The new DLC available in the Nintendo eShop includes:
- Two Hunter voices: Kagero the Merchant and Rondline the Trader — $2.99 USD each
- Two Cohoot outfits: "Summery Sailor" and "Puffy Penguin" — $0.99 USD each
- "Kamura Village: Summer Remix" Background music — $3.99 USD
- "Floral Mask" Hunter layered armor piece — $1.49 USD
- "Floral Yukata" Hunter layered armor piece — $1.49 USD
- "Floral Sleeves" Hunter layered armor piece — $1.49 USD
- "Floral Zori" Hunter layered armor piece — $1.49 USD
- "F Floral Yukata" Palico layered armor piece — $1.99 USD
- "C Floral Yukata" Palamute layered armor piece — $1.99 USD
- "Traditional Dance" gesture set — $3.99 USD
- "Cursed Flame" face paint — $0.99 USD
- "Third Eye" face paint — $0.99 USD
- "Bob with Hairband" hairstyle — $1.49 USD
As with all previous DLC, players can save money by purchasing the Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 4 for $24.99.
Have you completed every quest in Monster Hunter Rise? What are your favorite multiplayer games on the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Newsstand is the Google News reader Mac OS 9 users have been waiting for
Someone created a cool Google News RSS reader for Mac OS 9 and it's the best thing you'll see this month.
Companies like Apple hurting creator economy, says Facebook
Facebook exec Fidji Simo has told Fortune's MPW Next Gen virtual conference that companies like Apple are hurting the creator economy by taking large revenue shares of money made on digital platforms.
French lawsuit against 'abusive' Apple developer contracts calls September
A lawsuit against Apple filed by France's economy ministry against the company's alleged abusive developer contracts will call in court in September for a new timetable as the case nears its close.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.