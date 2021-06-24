Capcom has announced in their latest blog post that the latest update for Monster Hunter Rise, the 3.1.0 update, is now live on the Nintendo Switch. While the majority of the update is comprised of bug fixes to improve user performance, some new quests and rewards are now available.

These new event quests will be available every week and come with new rewards, such as layered armor, new gestures and sticker sets. To receive them, update your game and speak to Senri the Mailman in the Kamura Village square and select "Add-on content".