What you need to know
- Monster Hunter Rise is an action game where players hunt monsters and build new weapons and armor.
- The game received its latest software update, the 3.9.1 update.
- Players must update to the latest version in order to play online.
Not only does Monster Hunter Rise regularly put out free Event Quests and collaboration quests to keep things fresh for players, it also continues to get regular updates to further improve the player experience. Capcom announced in a tweet that the 3.9.1 update is now available for Monster Hunter Rise.
Here are the patch notes:
Main additions and changes:
- New Event Quests will be available every week.
- New DLC can be purchased from Nintendo eShop.
Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous:
- Player/Buddies
- Fixed a bug where there was no defense bonus for the Switch Axe Defender weapon.
- Miscellaneous
- Fixed various text bugs.
- Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.
This update comes out shortly before the NSO Game Trial on March 11, where Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can try out the full game for free for one week. Shortly after, Capcom is holding a Monster Hunter Digital Event on March 15, where it plans to showcase new information on the upcoming paid DLC expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Please note that players must be updated to the latest version in order to play online. Should you not have internet access, players can still engage in local multiplayer, as long as all players are using the same version of the software. There is also the option to match your software version with other users nearby.
