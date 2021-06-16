We all need a little help from time to time and there are tons of apps already available that are great at taking down our feelings, whether that's as a full-blown journal or something else. Moodmonk is an interesting take on an existing idea because while it does help you journal your mood, it also helps improve it, too.

The idea is a simple one – Moodmonk asks you how you're doing in the morning and evening and you tell it. But where things differ is the exercises you're asked to carry out based on your previous answer. So, say that you're anxious and you might be told to consider something that makes you happy for 12 seconds, for example.

Sounds simple, right? That's because it is, but Moodmonk offers tailored content based on your responses, something your average journaling app can't do.

[Moodmonk] will determine what kind of day you seem to be having and suggest tailored positive content, daily affirmations, exercises, and thoughts for daily reflection to help you get energized, motivated, and feel a little better. These include a wide variety of topics and activities, such as daily self-care, filling out gratitude journals, stress management, and stress relief, breathing exercises, goal setting, and much more.

The exercises you might be given include both physical and mental ones, but the idea is always the same – to make your mood a better one and that, right now of all times, is all we can really hope for.

I'd heartily suggest checking Moodmonk out today, even if you think your mental health is on point. You've nothing to lose and a whole lot to gain.

You can download Moodmonk from the App Store right now. It's free with an optional in-app purchase unlocking additional features.