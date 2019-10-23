Zagg's Mophie has announced a new battery case for the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The juice pack access has been designed with form and function in mind.

Priced at $99.95, the Mophie juice pack access for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro features a 2,000mAh integrated battery, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max model includes a 2,200mAh integrated battery. The models use Qi wireless charging technology that passes power to the iPhone while leaving the Lightning port available for audio use when necessary.

Other features include:

Built-in USB-C input port for wired juice pack access and iPhone charging

Priority+ charging passes wireless and wired power to the iPhone first before recharging the juice pack access

Internal rubberized support pads and raised corners to help withstand tough falls and screen damage

According to Charlie Quong, Vice President, product, power group at ZAGG Brands: