What you need to know
- It comes in two battery sizes, depending on the iPhone model.
- Launches in three color choices.
- Passes power to the iPhone before recharging itself.
Zagg's Mophie has announced a new battery case for the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The juice pack access has been designed with form and function in mind.
Priced at $99.95, the Mophie juice pack access for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro features a 2,000mAh integrated battery, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max model includes a 2,200mAh integrated battery. The models use Qi wireless charging technology that passes power to the iPhone while leaving the Lightning port available for audio use when necessary.
Other features include:
- Built-in USB-C input port for wired juice pack access and iPhone charging
- Priority+ charging passes wireless and wired power to the iPhone first before recharging the juice pack access
- Internal rubberized support pads and raised corners to help withstand tough falls and screen damage
According to Charlie Quong, Vice President, product, power group at ZAGG Brands:
Balancing extra battery life with a slim and lightweight, yet protective design, the juice pack access delivers a wireless battery charge and frees the Lightning port so users can listen to music or take calls at the same time.
Already available in black, the Mophie juice battery access will soon launch in blush pink and (PRODUCT)Red. It's also available for pre-order through Verizon Wireless.
You can place an order now at the Mophie website.
