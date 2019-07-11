Whenever I leave my house for more than 24 hours, I always need to take three or four charging cables for my gadgets and a way to charge them all. I'm a huge fan of wireless charging hubs and mophie just came out with one that puts a smile on my face. The powerstation hub lets you charge your gadgets on the go, wirelessly, and doesn't even need its own cable to plug into the wall.

Bottom line: For charging everything in the most compact way possible, the powerstation hub brings it all together.

The powerstation hub measures just three inches squared but manages to be an incredibly versatile little charger. It has two USB-A ports, a USB-C power delivery (PD) port, and the top is Qi-supported so you can wirelessly charge your compatible iPhone.

Instead of another cable that you have to manage, the powerstation hub has a wall prong built-in, so you can plug it directly into a wall socket and then plug your gadgets into the hub.

When it's all charged up, you can unplug the powerstation plug from the wall and carry it around as a wireless hub for all your charging needs. It's small enough to fit into your pants pocket, and will give you just the amount of juice you need to get you to the next wall socket.

The onboard status light lets you know how full the powerstation hub's charge is. If you're running low, just plug it into the wall to re-up its juice.

The powerstation supplies a 6,000mAh battery, which should give your iPhone a charge from empty at least two times. The USB-C port is a power delivery (PD) port that can fast charge up to 18 watts. There is one USB-A quick-charge port that can charge devices at 15 watts and one standard 5 watt charging port. And don't forget that wireless charging pad on the side that works with Qi enabled devices, charging at 5 watts.

The powerstation hub is designed to recognize and charge up devices before charging itself up, so when your low on juice, you don't have to wait for the hub to fill up before getting to your iPhone.

powerstation hub: What I like