Mophie, the popular Apple-certified accessory maker, has just announced the new Juice Pack Access battery cases for the iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max at CES 2019. The Juice Pack Access will be available later in the first quarter of 2019.

The Juice Pack Access will be able to add another 25 hours to the iPhone X and XS, while the XR and XS Max get 31 more hours. You'll be able to charge these battery cases with the included USB-C cable, or by using a Qi-certified mat.

That's right—the Juice Pack Access comes with wireless charging capabilities. The bottom of the case is also open so you still have full access to your iPhone's Lightning port for normal use of headphones or other accessories. The Juice Pack Access also utilizes pass-through charging, so when charging wirelessly, your phone gets charged first before the battery case.

The Juice Pack Access packs in a 2000mAh battery capacity for the iPhone X, XR, and XS, while the XS Max has 2200mAh capacity. The cases themselves are made from an impact-resistant polycarbonate material that has a soft-touch finish, just like their other battery cases. Raised corners give you extra protection from scratches, drops, and cracks. There will be several color options for each model.

All versions of the Juice Pack Access are slated for release in the first quarter of 2019 and will retail for $119.95. You can sign up on their website to get an email notification of when you can order yours.