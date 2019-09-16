Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that iPhone 11 preorders were beating his expectations. Today, Reuters details that more analysts are reporting the same thing - and China may be the reason why.

On Saturday JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce site, said on its official Weibo account that day one preorders for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro jumped 480% compared to last years' iPhone XR and iPhone XS. The top three preorders were for the Midnight Green iPhone Pro and the iPhone 11 in black and purple.

On Monday, Chinese media outlet Yicai reported first day preorders had increased 335% on Alibaba's Tmall platform when compared to last year's iPhone XR.

Instinet, a firm owned by Japanese bank Nomura, report that their analysis indicated higher shipments than last year.