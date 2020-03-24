More iPad Pro benchmarks suggest that Apple's iPad Pro is testing only slightly ahead of the 2018 model.

As reported by MacRumors:

One of the new 2020 iPad Pro models equipped with an A12Z chip arrived early to a Reddit user, who did some benchmarking tests to see how it performs. In a Geekbench 5 test, the 11-inch 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌ earned a single-core score of 1114 and a multi-core score of 4654, which is close to the Geekbench scores of the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018. The 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ has an aggregate single-core Geekbench 5 score of 1113 and a multi-core score of 4608. Like the A12X, the A12Z is an 8-core chip running at 2.48GHz. The new 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌ pulled ahead a little in Metal scores, earning a 9894 Metal score, up from the 9020 score in the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ from 2018. That's no surprise, though, because the A12Z features an 8-core GPU instead of the 7-core GPU that was in the A12X.

The results seem to confirm earlier reports from My SmartPrice, who suggested that the new iPad Pro offered very slight benchmarking gains over the 2018 model.

Of course, Apple is far less concerned with benchmarking than it is with user experience. However, its A12Z Bionic Chip was highly touted by Apple at the launch of the new iPad Pro, its press release stating:

Built for the most demanding tasks, like editing 4K video or designing 3D models, iPad Pro gets another performance boost with the new A12Z Bionic chip. The eight-core GPU in the A12Z Bionic, along with an enhanced thermal architecture and tuned performance controllers, gives iPad Pro the highest performance ever in an iPad. Combined with the eight-core CPU and the powerful Neural Engine, which enables next-generation apps, there's no other chip that can offer the incredible performance found in the thin and light design of iPad Pro. With great battery life lasting up to 10 hours, faster Wi-Fi connectivity and gigabit-class LTE that's 60 percent faster with support for more LTE bands than any other tablet, customers can stay productive and creative all day.

Whilst the A12Z may not be the leap in performance some were hoping for, the 2018 iPad Pro was no slouch. It's also important to remember that this is only a slight tweak to an existing processor, the A12, rather than a component overhaul or revamp.