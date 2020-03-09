Apple normally has engineers travel to China and carry out engineering verification tests (EVTs) before a new iPhone goes into mass production. That should be happening for iPhone 12 right about now, but it isn't. And it's unlikely to for the foreseeable future after Apple extended its travel restrictions.

A new report by DigiTimes suggests that a delay in EVT could push an iPhone 12 release back a month or two, putting a September iPhone release in doubt for the first time in years.

Related supply chain makers had originally expected the rescheduled EVT procedures to be carried out by the end of March enabling the kick-off of volume production of the new ‌iPhone‌ devices in June, said the sources, adding that a further delay of EVT tests to the end of April could postpone the volume production by another 1-2 months. Judging from the revised EVT schedule, Apple's product launch for the next-generation ‌iPhone‌ devices could to be postponed to October, said the sources.

Apple is preventing its employees from making trips to Asia in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus. We first heard of the potential impact of that move around a month ago, and it appears things haven't improved since then.

This also comes after Bloomberg reported that iPhone 12 might not make its September release window because production hasn't yet ramped up at Apple's suppliers.