Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones in September or October of this year with two iPhone 12 and two iPhone 12 Pro models in the works. The arrival of two mid-range models is a first for Apple and there's a new concept in town that might give us our best look yet at what they will look like.

Created by Devam Jangra and shared via their new YouTube channel, this video claims to be the "most accurate concept video" that we've seen – and it does seem to tick most of the boxes.

Of everything we see in this concept there are a couple of things that might not make the shipping models in a few months. The smaller notch is a bone of contention, and we of course don't know what colors Apple will release. The inclusion of reverse wireless charging is also something I'm not expecting. But I've been wrong before so...

Anyway, here's the video!