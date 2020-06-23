During this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote, Apple pulled out all the stops when it comes to macOS Big Sur. In what's being called the "biggest design upgrade since the introduction of Mac OS X," Big Sur is packed full of amazing new and updated features. I've narrowed the list to seven of the most anticipated new features in the macOS 11.0 update that's arrive to the public this fall. Just take a look!

Source: Apple

No one outside of Apple expected a significant design change in macOS Big Sur. Now that it's here, however, it makes so much sense. No doubt inspired by iOS/iPadOS, macOS Big Sur offers an updated menu bar, new icons for apps, lighter window appearances, and much more. You'll also find resigned sheets in apps, new and updated sounds, full-height sidebars, and new symbols. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo With less than two hours of macOS Big Sur under my belt, I'm already in love with the design change. It feels lighter than previous versions of macOS and so much fresher. Best of all, because it looks and feels so much like iOS, there's no significant learning curve. Hello, Safari

Source: Apple

If one of my co-workers had told me 24 hours ago that Mac Safari would be one of my favorite macOS Big Sur features, I would have laughed through the Zoom screen. And yet, it's true. The native web browser has needed a facelift for years, and luckily the long delay has been worth it. The most prominent new feature in Safari is one happening behind the scenes, improved power efficiency and performance. Apple promises that one both points, Safari now bests Chrome and Firefox. While I haven't had enough time with macOS Big Sur to test these promises, I hope to do so soon. Safari also includes a customizable start page that inevitably will make it quicker to access your most relevant content. A home page played an essential role in earlier web browsers, and I'm glad to see Apple's trying to bring the concept back to the forefront. Finally, be sure to check out the new privacy features in Safari in macOS Big Sur. These include built-in Intelligent Tracking Prevention to identify and prevent trackers from following you online, plus a privacy report for each website you visit. There's also the new password monitoring feature that automatically alerts you whenever there's a breach on a website you frequent, then providing steps to change your password for the site. All these tools are intended to secure your surfing experience better, and I can't wait to see how each of these develops during the beta process. Control Center

Source: Apple

Previous versions of macOS have often hidden critical controls in System Preferences making it challenging to find them. With macOS Big Sur, many of these controls are now just one click away on the menu bar. The new Control Center provides easy access to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, sound, AirDrop, display brightness, and other settings. It will be interesting to see how Control Center advances during the macOS Big Sur beta process. Most likely, the design will be further tweaked in the coming weeks before the public release of macOS Big Sur this fall. Messages

Source: Apple

After Safari, Messages is the native app most changed in macOS Big Sur. In a nutshell, it now looks nearly identical to the Messages app in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and includes similar features. Pined conversations, better search, group photos (with Memoji!), and trending images, are just a few of the new features. You'll read a lot about Messages in macOS Big Sur at iMore the coming months. Getting Serious about App Security