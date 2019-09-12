Apple's event this week introduced the world to a lineup of exciting new products. There were updates to the Apple Watch, a new, affordable iPad, and big upgrades to the iPhone. It was a typical Apple event full of panache and flair.
But the most memorable thing about the event wasn't the iPhone 11 Pro's triple camera system or what wasn't announced onstage. I can't stop thinking about its newest Dear Apple video.
In the video, Apple highlights the stories of Apple Watch users who say the wearable has had a meaningful impact on their life. The video's description reads:
Every day, people reach out to Apple to say how Apple Watch is helping them live healthier lives. So we decided to reach out to some of them.
Say what you will about the event as a whole, this video beautifully displays the humanity of Apple and its unrivaled ability to connect with its users. These stories are the perfect way to convince people that the Apple Watch can make a real difference; whether the latest model is a minor upgrade suddenly doesn't seem as important.
After the video was finished, a flood of similar stories hit the internet, with many people lauding Apple's commitment to improving the lives of its users.
i was the crying reporter sitting next to Jack. I was crying because it’s a video about people with disabilities overcoming challenges and also sometimes my face makes water whether I want it to or not?? https://t.co/RSNO4PPLWE— Ellen Cushing (@elcush) September 11, 2019
As a disabled person, and as a person whose parents were deaf, this video resonated with me so much. @jacknicas— Steven Aquino (@steven_aquino) September 11, 2019
@jacknicas @tim_cook I cried after watching that 🍎Watch video via live stream and am crying now because as the father of a son who is on the #autism spectrum it moves me to know there is a tech company who cares about people like my son and are working to improve their lives— Marcus dePaula (@meonlylouder) September 11, 2019
Don’t worry about it!!!! If anything it shows your a compassionate empathetic person!! The 🍎 Watch should be applauded for the accessibility helping and literal life saving capabilities that it has!!— Dman (@Dman228) September 12, 2019
When a phone doesn't have the features we want, or maybe looks a little funky, we forget about the other things Apple is doing. But it's videos like these and products like the Apple Watch that prove the company is still innovating in a big way.