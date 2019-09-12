Apple's event this week introduced the world to a lineup of exciting new products. There were updates to the Apple Watch, a new, affordable iPad, and big upgrades to the iPhone. It was a typical Apple event full of panache and flair.

But the most memorable thing about the event wasn't the iPhone 11 Pro's triple camera system or what wasn't announced onstage. I can't stop thinking about its newest Dear Apple video.

In the video, Apple highlights the stories of Apple Watch users who say the wearable has had a meaningful impact on their life. The video's description reads: