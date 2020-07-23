What you need to know
- Mobile and broadband users across the UK are facing issues connecting to the internet.
- Problems are being reported on BT, TalkTalk, EE, and Plusnet.
- The outage is being reported across all major cities in the UK, including London, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Manchester, and Glasgow.
Thousands of mobile and broadband users across the UK are reporting problems connecting to the internet. According to Downdetector, there have been over 2,500 reports of TalkTalk's broadband service being down in the last 24 hours. However, TalkTalk isn't the only provider affected by the outage. BT, EE, and Plusnet customers are also reporting problems with connections.
The outage is affecting customers in several major cities across the UK, including London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Durham, Newcastle, and Glasgow. Most of the providers have not issued an official statement yet, so the reason behind the outage isn't clear at this point. BT's service status page confirms that it is aware of the issue and is working on resolving it as quickly as possible. TalkTalk is also aware of the issues and says its engineers are working on restoring services as soon as possible. Like BT, however, TalkTalk hasn't provided a specific timeframe for restoration of services.
We're aware that some customers in and around the North East of England are currently experiencing a loss of service due to a fire at a local BT Openreach site in Newcastle, impacting a number of providers. https://t.co/Thsln3xY8I— TalkTalk (@TalkTalk) July 23, 2020
