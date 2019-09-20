The Business Platinum® Card from American Express is the pinnacle of business credit cards that the company has to offer. With huge welcome offers and best-in-class rewards, it might be easy to forget that the card also comes with some of the most impressive benefits on the market. The benefits of the card focus on two areas: helping make travel enjoyable and helping you work when you get there.

Making travel enjoyable

When flying, accruing fees is almost inevitable. However, if you plan to travel on the same airline that charges those fees, you can get some of that money back. Select one qualifying airline and get a statement credit of up to $200 a calendar year for baggage fees, in-flight refreshments, and more.

When you get to the airport, you can breeze through security with Global Entry or TSA Pre ✔®, and the Business Platinum card is there to help cover the cost. Receive a statement credit every 4 years after you apply for Global Entry ($100) or every 4.5 years after you apply for TSA Pre ✔® ($85). If approved, you can get expedited screening at select airports. If approved for Global Entry, at no additional charge, you will receive access to TSA Pre ✔®. This benefits extends to each additional card on your business account.

After getting through security, use your Business Platinum card as your pass to relax in one of the lounges. With more than 1,200 airport lounges across 130 countries and counting, the American Express Global Lounge CollectionSM* offers travelers more lounge options than any other card on the market. Enjoy access to The Centurion® Lounge and The International American Express lounges, or visit one of their partners including Delta Sky Club® when flying Delta or a Priority PassTM Select lounge once enrolled.

After landing, make sure your hotel was booked through Fine Hotels & Resorts, where you will receive complimentary benefits including a room upgrade upon arrival when available, daily breakfast for two people, guaranteed 4pm late check-out, noon check-in when available, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a unique amenity such as a food & and beverage credit or one-way private sedan transfer.

Making working abroad more comfortable

Once you've landed and checked into your room, feel free to get out of the hotel and work amongst your peers at one of WeWork's coworking locations. As a Business Platinum Card Member, get one year of complimentary Platinum Global Access from WeWork. With this membership, you can access premium, inspiring workspaces, designed for productivity and focus, in 75+ cities and 20+ countries. To get this exclusive offer, make sure to enroll between 2/15/2019 and 12/31/2019.

To help make sure your tech is up to date and able to get the job done, American Express has joined forces with Dell. Get up to $100 in statement credits between January and June and up to $100 in statement credits between July and December for U.S. purchases with Dell on your Business Platinum Card when enrolled.

Use all the benefits

While these are defintely some of the best highlights of the benefits available to cardholders of the Business Platinum® Card from American Express, there are tons more available. From Car Rental Loss and Damage Insurance, Baggage Insurance, and Travel Accident Insurance, to Extended Warranties and Purchase Protection, the Platinum card has a benefit for almost everything. If you travel for business and want to enjoy benefits at almost every booking, airport, flight, hotel, and city, the Business Platinum® Card from American Express is a benefits beast.