Popular movie and TV show tracking app FilmNoir has received a big version 1.2 update that not only adds new features but builds on existing ones to make the app better and easier to use than ever before.

The new update includes a reworked "Mark as watched" flow with more actions for series/seasons as well as the ability to hide content.

New features that are available as part of FilmNoir 1.2 include:

Reworked mark as watched flow with even more options for tv shows and seasons.

Added support for hiding a TV show/season from "To Watch" and "Up To Date" sections. Accessible from the more button in show/season details.

Added new section for hidden shows/seasons in TV watchlists. Progress is removed for any hidden TV shows.

Added the ability to mark remaining episodes of a show/season as watched.

Added the ability to mark the first episode of a show/season as watched.

Added option in settings to mark a film/episode as watched using current time as the watch date. When enabled long tap the button to see all options.

Added option in settings to set the selected tab on app launch.

Added show status in details view.

New design for in app notifications and messages.

Improvements to existing features include faster image loading, a more reliable sync engine, and an improved flow when marking content as watched in the past.

Now the only real question is how you're going to watch the content that you're tracking. The new Apple TV 4K is a safe bet and you get to play Apple Arcade games as well. These are the best Apple TV deals we've seen of late.

You can download the updated FilmNoir from the App Store now. It's free, while an in-app purchase is available to unlock additional features.