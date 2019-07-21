I loved the photos I received from Mpix, and their packaging was totally extra. My photos were so carefully packaged that a 500-pound gorilla could jump up and down on it and still probably not cause damage. Shipping was fast and free. There are nearly endless options for cool stuff you can order. But placing my order on their website was a chore.

Highs and lows Mpix Photo Printing: Features

Ordering from Mpix was an emotional roller coaster. When I went to Mpix's website, it looked great. I started going through the tabs and saw nearly endless options for the kinds of prints and photo gifts that I could create. It's almost overwhelming, but it's well organized, so I happily dug in. Uploading photos from my computer took some time but it was no problem. The problem was, the photos kept disappearing while I was trying to place my order. I gave up and moved on to another project. I tried again another day a couple of times until it finally worked. Then, trying to create my photo book was a whole other ordeal. I was unable to add anything at all to the cover, I'm still not sure if it was my error or if you just can't do that on the smaller books. The book created itself, putting all the photos in any which way. So, I had to manually remove each photo and put it back in the way I wanted it. It was all a very frustrating process. I wanted to hate my order when it arrived so I could trash Mpix altogether.

But ... the order showed up and it was pretty amazing. It was packaged as if it were the Mona Lisa. It kind of made me feel special, that someone cared to protect my precious memories that way. When I did finally get in, I could see that the quality was fantastic for the most part.

There are so many cool gift options, you could delight each and every family member at every holiday for years to come without repeating a gift.

I ordered a 20x30 in black and white, an 8x10, three 4x6 prints, a 5x5 photo book, a set of cards, and four wallet-sized photos. All of the professional engagement photos you see in my order were taken by JMS Imagery. I can't think of any critique of the prints I received whatsoever. From the tiny wallets to the huge 20x30, both color and black and white, all of them looked exactly how they were supposed to. The wallets are pre-cut, you just pop them out. When you order cards, there is a minimum of five, which is pretty small compared to most printing services. I was quite happy with the quality of the cards, though they do have a noticeable Mpix logo on the back. This seems to be standard across the industry, though I don't love that. The photo book was nice. It has a cloth cover and the photos inside look great. The binding is stiff but I'd imagine it will loosen up with time. It's not the best photo book I've ever made, but I was so frustrated by the process that I didn't do my best work on it.