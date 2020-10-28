Dutch accessory maker Mujjo has announced its new range of iPhone 12 leather cases this week.

In a press release Sunday the company said:

After some delay, the new iPhone 12 line-up is finally here, and with no leather cases available from Apple, it's a good thing we're here for you. Our new range of cases have been updated to match the flat, angular (and pretty smart) edges while subtle curves still assert themselves in the corners – and they look great. In fact, the new contours complement our well-known clean designs and work particularly well with the sharp stitching lines found on our wallet cases.

The new cases are made from full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather and lined with Japanese microfiber. The cases are available as regular iPhone cases, or with a leather card pocket that can hold two to three cards such as your ID or a credit card.

The camera opening and mute button feature chamfered leather, and there's a 1mm bezel rise to protect your phone when you drop it.

The cases are available in low-key black, signature tan, Monaco blue, and slate green.

The various cases are compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Prices start that $45 (and EUR) and are available on mujjo.com with worldwide shipping.

Mujjo also has a range of leather cases for previous iPhone models including the iPhone 11 and Xs, as well as the Xr.