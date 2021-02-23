Popular music playback app Doppler has received its big version 2.3 update today. This new release brings with it some new features that are well worth the download, not least a new CarPlay app for listening to your music on the go.

Doppler has built a following for being a music app capable of playing back multiple filetypes without the need to be connected to a computer for syncing purposes. It already offers a desktop-class music listening experience, but version 2.3 changes things up by adding support for Siri commands and suggestions.

With Doppler 2.3 installed users will be able to use Siri commands to interact with their music like never before.

Siri Commands Supports standard playback commands (play/pause, skip forward/backward)

Supports media specific commands (i.e. play album, play playlist, play liked songs) - Available in English, French, German, and Spanish

Siri will also offer suggestions on the iOS Lock screen and other places throughout the system, too.

Other improvements include a new CarPlay app that takes advantage of new iOS 14 APIs for the first time. Users can quickly access their library while on the move and you can, of course, use Siri instead of your fingers when navigating throughout the app.

Doppler now also integrates with Spotlight, making it easier to find the songs you're looking for right from your iPhone's Home screen.

All of that and more is now available for download from the App Store. It's a free update while new users can get in on the fun for just $6.99.