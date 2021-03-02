Apple has finally killed off support for its Music Memos app, as the app is no longer available on the App Store.

As noted by The 8-Bit:

After abandoning the Music Memos app back in December 2020, Apple has finally shut it down. It's now not available on the App Store for new users. Users who already have it installed on their devices and those who had installed it previously will be able to continue to access the app through their App Store purchase history. Music Memos, first launched in 2016, was a middle ground for users who wanted the simplicity of the Voice Memos app and the useful complexity of Garageband. Apple marketed the app as a way for songwriters to quickly and easily record audio. Apple last updated the app in December last year to provide existing users the ability to export their voice recordings to the simpler Voice Memos app that comes pre-installed with iPhones.

Apple announced in January that it planned to stop updating Music Memos following version 1.0.7 and that it wouldn't be available download from this week:

The Music Memos app won't be updated after Music Memos version 1.0.7, and you won't be able to download it after March 1, 2021. If you have an iPhone with iOS 14 or an iPad with iPadOS 14, you can continue to use Music Memos. And if you've previously downloaded the app, you can still access it from your App Store purchase history. But you should export your Music Memos recordings to your Voice Memos library to make sure you keep all of your recordings.

As Apple confirms, you can still continue to use Music Memos if you've got the app installed, or if you've previously downloaded it and then deleted it. Apple cautions users, however, to export their Music Memos recording to their Voice Memos library to avoid losing them.