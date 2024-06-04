Netflix is ditching support for these older Apple TV streaming boxes — upgrade before the next binge-worthy show premieres

Netflix fans who happen to watch their favorite TV shows via 2nd and 3rd-generation Apple TVs might need to consider upgrading to a newer model after the streamer warned that it will drop support for those devices soon.

In an email sent to subscribers, Netflix warned that it will no longer support the older Apple TV hardware after July 31, 2024. The move means that owners of those devices will need to upgrade to something newer, like the excellent Apple TV 4K.

The news, reported by AppleInsider, didn't come with any specific explanation other than the fact that Netflix believes it has to take this step in order to "maintain the best possible" experience for subscribers. It isn't yet clear what prompted the decision, however.

The older Apple TV devices do not support the App Store which means that there are plenty of reasons to upgrade to a newer model beyond this Netflix news.

The current Apple TV is available with 4K support as well as up to 128GB of storage. You'll need to get the big storage option if you want to use Ethernet connectivity, but for those who just want to watch their favorite TV shows, there is little reason not to buy the 64GB entry-level model. Note that the 64GB model doesn't support Thread smart home networking, however.

Apple hasn't updated the Apple TV hardware since 2022 so a new model could be in the works but rumors have so far been sparse.

