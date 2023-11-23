The best Black Friday TV deals to elevate your Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is the ultimate home entertainment hub for the quintessential Apple user, pairing perfectly with the iPhone, AirPods, and beyond to give you seamless viewing. Now powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the Apple TV 4K pumps out video in 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and more. This means that the only way to get your money’s worth out of it is to pair it with a truly epic TV.

The Black Friday sales have now started and the best Black Friday TV deals are some of the biggest savings of the lot. Buying a TV on Black Friday is almost a rite of passage when it comes to tech. But rather than fighting someone in the lobby of Walmart for a great TV, skip the royal rumble and head online to pick up some absolutely enormous savings on some potent 4K numbers.

One of the best TV deals we’ve seen so far is at Walmart, and our absolute top pick is a 55-inch Samsung S90C. This OLED 4K smart TV features HDR technology, 4K upscaling, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. That more than covers the output of the Apple TV 4K, with plenty of headroom for gaming on a console such as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Normally $2,499, the S90C is almost 50% off, now just $1,297.99, with $1,201.

Black Friday TV savings

The best Black Friday TV to pair with your Apple TV 4K

Samsung S90C 55-inch | $2499 $1298 at Walmart This is the TV that sits on the top spot of our best TVs list, and now you can get one with a mega discount. This will save you just under half the price of the TV, netting you a colorful, bright, stunning screen for an incredible outlay. It’s an OLED panel, so you’ll get those deep, deep blacks and wickedly impressive contrast.

Another barn-stormer of a deal over at Amazon is this Toshiba 75-inch C350, featuring LED 4K UHD, this includes support for Apple TV+ and Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, making it another perfect partner for the Apple TV 4K. This lacks the 120Hz support for gaming of the aforementioned Samsung and is a 2021 model, but is much cheaper as a result.

Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD | $799 $499 at Amazon This is a massive 38% saving on the Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD with a 60Hz display. It's a much cheaper option than the other alternatives here, but won't disappoint when it comes to viewing Apple TV 4K content.

My final recommendation is the ever-present LG C-series range, specifically the C3, which has heavy discounts on the C3 range, including a whopping 37% off the 77-inch model. You can get the C2 from 42 inches through 83 inches, and each comes with LG’s a9 AI processor, OLED technology, Dolby Vision, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This is the 2023 model, making it the latest and greatest in OLED TV tech. The LG C-series is renowned as some of the finest TVs in the multiverse, and a perfect partner to the Apple TV 4K.

LG C3 Series 77-Inch Class OLED | $3,499 $2,196 at Amazon The LG C3 Series are regarded as some of the best-in-class 4K TVs on the market, with OLED and 120Hz refresh rates to boost. The biggest saving is on the 77-inch model, but there are savings on the entire lineup to be had, right down to the cheapest 42-inch model.

If you’ve found yourself here on the hunt for a great Black Friday TV deal, and haven’t yet landed yourself an Apple TV 4K, then there’s never been a better time to make the leap. You won’t find any massive deals on the latest third-generation Apple TV 4K, but it’s a lot cheaper than the old model. With a $6.50 discount, you can get one at Best Buy with 64GB of storage for $123. If you really need it, there’s also the 128GB version with Ethernet for $142.

Apple TV 4K (2022) 128GB | $149.99 $144.99 at Best Buy The latest Apple TV 4K was only recently launched and is available with 64GB or 128GB of storage. Save a small amount if you pick one up at Best Buy.

With an Apple TV 4K and a TV in tow, another great way to boost your home theater experience is through audio. The Apple TV 4K puts out Dolby Atmos as well as Dolby Vision, so you need a good sound system to really get the best out of it. This Sonos Arc soundbar has fallen to its lowest-ever price on Amazon and is $719 instead of $899, a 20% saving. There’s also 20% off Sonos’ powerful Gen 3 sub, down to $638 instead of $799. Assemble the whole package and you’ll have a world-beating home theater system that will be the envy of all your friends, maybe get yourself a popcorn machine for the movie parties you’ll inevitably end up hosting.

Sonos Arc soundbar | $899 $719 at Amazon The Sonos Arc is the company's flagship soundbar and the perfect choice for a home cinema with Apple TV at its heart. It supports 3D sound with Dolby Atmos and has powerful bass to support its use as a standalone soundbar without a sub.

Sonos Sub (Gen3) | $799 $638.99 at Amazon If you want the full sound experience from a Sonos system, you need a subwoofer, and 20% off the Sonos Sub (Gen 3) is as good as it gets this Black Friday. It features two force-canceling drivers and seamless pairing to the aforementioned Arc.